Disney’s Little Mermaid Live Action Remake Finds Its Ariel With Halle Bailey

It’s official: Halle Bailey has been cast as Ariel in Disney’s upcoming The Little Mermaid live-action remake.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter the Chloe x Halle member has been tapped to play the film’s lead and joins a cast that includes Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina, while Melissa McCarthy who in talks to play Ursula. The film would be a breakout role for Bailey, whose resume so far only includes appearances in the TV series Grown-ish.

“After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance—plus a glorious singing voice—all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,”

Hold your horses unfortunately, filming will only begin in early 2020, however, it’s unclear when the studio plans on releasing the remake. All we know for sure is that it follows two other live-action remakes released this year, Aladdin and The Lion King.