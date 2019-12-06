Connect with us

Entertainment

Disney’s “Mulan” Is Finally Out With New Trailer!

Mulan will be out in theatres in March 2020

Published

6 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Disney

Despite “Mulan” getting mixed reactions on it last trailer teaser, the latest trailer might just do the job to convince audience to spend their money’s worth.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Disney revealed their new live-action remake of “Mulan”. Similar to the animated film, the movie, follows the story of a young Chinese woman, starring Yifei Liu, who goes against her father’s wishes and disguises herself as a man to fight in the army.

The remake also stars Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jet Li as The Emperor and Jason Scott Lee as Bori Khan.

Mulan, is slated to drop in March 27 in the US and UK.

Watch “Mulan”” trailer below

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment43 mins ago

Couple Buys Kancil For RM1,500 And Drives It All The Way To The Border Of China

By Says - Tamara Jayne
Entertainment2 hours ago

S’pore Marathon Caused So Much Traffic That Guests Couldn’t Attend This Couple’s Wedding

By Says - May Vin Ang
Entertainment3 hours ago

“You” Season 2 New Trailer Reveals Joe Goldberg’s New Identity

He’s creeped into a new city
#FlyShareIt5 hours ago

Rakyat Malaysia Paling Tinggi Dalam Senarai ‘Red Flag’ Imigresen Australia

By SAYS Farouq Johari
Music6 hours ago

Lady Gaga Wants ‘Babies’ In The Next Decade!

Which should we go crazy for babies? or Makeup line?
Advertisement
Advertisement