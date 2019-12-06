Disney’s “Mulan” Is Finally Out With New Trailer!

Despite “Mulan” getting mixed reactions on it last trailer teaser, the latest trailer might just do the job to convince audience to spend their money’s worth.

On Thursday, Disney revealed their new live-action remake of “Mulan”. Similar to the animated film, the movie, follows the story of a young Chinese woman, starring Yifei Liu, who goes against her father’s wishes and disguises herself as a man to fight in the army.

The remake also stars Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jet Li as The Emperor and Jason Scott Lee as Bori Khan.

Mulan, is slated to drop in March 27 in the US and UK.

Watch “Mulan”” trailer below