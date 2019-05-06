Connect with us
Disney’s ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ Is Opening May 31

It’s gonna be a ride.

Published

32 mins ago

on

2019’s highly anticipated Disney Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park,  is set to open at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California on May 31.

Within 2 hours, reservations for the theme park were sold out from May 31 and June 23. Many fans were left frustrated and noted the difficulty to obtain their reservations, as its website weren’t able to load.

But if you’ve already reserved your stay at a Disney Resort hotel within that time period, then you’re guaranteed a reservation to enter the park.

Meanwhile, Disney Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park for Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida will be open on August 29!

Take a look of  Star Wars: Galaxy edge theme park through this behind the scenes footage;

Start saving up! You don’t want to miss this ride.

