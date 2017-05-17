Diver Gets a Fishy Dental Work.

Source: Caters News Agency

There’s definitely something fishy about this dental work.

Vitaly Bazarov, a Russian professional diver, was 100ft below the surface off the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt, when two cleaner fish began nibbling his lips and looking for food! But rather than batting the fishes away, he simply removed the regulator from his mouth and allowed the cleaner wrasses clear the inside of his mouth.

He said, “I was diving with my friends at the world-famous Blue Hole in Dahab. At a depth of nearly 100ft the cleaner fish approached me and started biting my lips. I knew they were trying to find food.”

According to Vitaly, it was funny because the cleaners were like living toothbrushes! Talk about FREE dental work!

The cleaner fish mostly help other fishes by removing dead skin and ectoparasites from their mouths.

