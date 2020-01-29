#FlyShareIt
Doctors Risk Their Lives To Deliver Baby Of Suspected Coronavirus Patient
By Says – Tamara Jayne
In the midst of the growing coronavirus epidemic, doctors successfully delivered a baby boy from a woman suspected of being infected by the mysterious virus
On Friday, 24 January, doctors in Wuhan performed a cesarean when they observed that a pregnant woman’s health was deteriorating and her baby was putting too much pressure on her.
CNA reported that there was no proper treatment for her illness while she was pregnant and she was having fever and a non-stop cough.
Welcome to the world little one! A 28-year-old woman who is highly suspected to have the #WuhanCoronavirus gave birth to a baby in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak, on Chinese #NewYearsEve. pic.twitter.com/rPIYTC2Ibz
— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) January 26, 2020
As a result, doctors put their own lives on the line and faced the risk of infection by conducting the dangerous surgery
