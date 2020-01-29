Doctors Risk Their Lives To Deliver Baby Of Suspected Coronavirus Patient

On Friday, 24 January, doctors in Wuhan performed a cesarean when they observed that a pregnant woman’s health was deteriorating and her baby was putting too much pressure on her.

Global Times

CNA reported that there was no proper treatment for her illness while she was pregnant and she was having fever and a non-stop cough.

Advertisement

Welcome to the world little one! A 28-year-old woman who is highly suspected to have the #WuhanCoronavirus gave birth to a baby in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak, on Chinese #NewYearsEve. pic.twitter.com/rPIYTC2Ibz — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) January 26, 2020

As a result, doctors put their own lives on the line and faced the risk of infection by conducting the dangerous surgery