Dog Hangs Out on the Roof and It’s Driving Humans Crazy!

Look at this super cute dog casually doing nothing… on a roof!

What do you do? Panic? Call the owners? Don’t! It’s apparently his favorite hang spot!

Meet Huckleberry, a Golden Retriever from Austin, Texas. Huckleberry loves being on the roof and is able to get up and down safely on his own.

Afternoon watch. #hucktheroofdog A post shared by Huckleberry (@hucktheroofdog) on May 10, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

However, not everybody understood how this adventurous dog loves ‘lepak-ing’ on the roof! Worried neighbors kept knocking on the owner’s door to inform them that they’ve caught him wandering on top of their house. Of course, they were genuinely just worried for the dog – it’s not every day you get to meet a dog who hangs out on a roof.

But it’s happened so often, that Huckleberry’s owners had to write a message to let everyone know of their pet’s weird activities.

The message read: “Don’t be alarmed. Huckleberry is living up to his name and learned how to jump onto our roof from the backyard. We never leave him in the backyard without someone being at home. He will not jump off unless you entice him with food or a ball! We appreciated your concern but please do not knock on our door. We know he’s up there. But please feel free to take pictures of him and share with the world. #hucktheroofdog.”

Ever since that got posted up, humans everywhere have been obsessed with Huckleberry! So if you are obsessed with this good little dog too, you can stalk Huckleberry’s Instagram account.

Morning! Are you awake???#hucktheroofdog A post shared by Huckleberry (@hucktheroofdog) on May 15, 2017 at 4:26am PDT

My happy place💙#hucktheroofdog A post shared by Huckleberry (@hucktheroofdog) on May 9, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

