Dog Saves the Life of His Owner After Suffering Seizure

This is truly an incredible dog!

A woman had suffered from a seizure and she was saved by her dog!

When giant Leonberger Scooby realised something was wrong with owner Shelagh Shaw, he raised the alarm by getting the attention of Shelagh’s husband Ian.

Ian had been snoozing in the adjacent room as it was too hot.

“I woke up and I could tell it (Scooby) was stressed and was telling me to get up,” said Ian.

He continued, “If the dog had not woke me up she might not be here today.”

When Shelagh was taken to hospital, top medics discovered two tumours on her brain.

“It is amazing what dogs can sense – Scooby is still my little hero. They are a big breed of dog but they are so loving,” Shelagh said.

Dogs really are loyal to their owners…

Good job Scooby!