Donnie Yen, Jason Statham And Other Celebs Show Off Their #BottleCapChallenge

Another challenge has caught on to social media this week and some celebrities have accepted it!

The now viral hashtag #BottleCapChallenge is making some waves on the internet and has even caught on to celebrities like Donnie Yen, Jason Statham, Ellie Golding, and John Mayer.

The aim of the bottle cap challenge is to unscrew a bottle cap without using your hands, and by just a kick. But, the bottle needs to be placed on an elevated solid surface with the cap loosely shut.

Here’s a few of their attempts!

Ellie Golding looks pretty badass attempting the challenge!

John Mayer sure has his eyes on the prize.

Jason Statham in his natural habitat , with his own combat and stunts.

But Donnie Yen probably did the best among the rest, as he took it a step further by doing the challenge blind folded! WAHHH

Chirrut feeling the force + Ip man’s steady aim + no plastic bottle = the universe strongest 😆#bottlecapchallenge @sweetcil #donnieyen #甄子丹 #宇宙最強 由 Donnie Yen 甄子丹发布于 2019年7月3日周三

The boys from Fly’s AM MAYHEM even tried #BottleCapChallenge, and did pretty good considering the many failed attempts. Good try boys!

Would you do the Challenge???