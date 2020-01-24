#FlyShareIt
“Don’t Be Like Najib. Be Like Wendy” – Student Returns RM1.6K Mistakenly Banked In To Her
By SAYS Sadho
The tweet compared how two individuals decided to act in the face of receiving money that did not belong to them into their accounts.
Wendy: Duit RM1,600 salah masuk akaun bank, dia pulangkan.
Najib: Duit juta-juta salah masuk akaun bank, dia belanjakan.
Jangan jadi seperti Najib. Jadilah seperti Wendy. pic.twitter.com/jyaTJkxct0
— Fahmi Reza (@kuasasiswa) January 22, 2020
At the time of writing, the tweet had been retweeted over 2,200 times, with hundreds of people subtweeting and commenting under it. Fahmi uploaded the tweet on Wednesday night, 22 January.
