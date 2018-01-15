HOMECONTACTADVERTISE WITH USSITEMAP
You Don’t Have To Be A Cake Fan To Love These Creative Cakes!

15 Jan 2018
0 Comment
Not every one is a cake lover… But, just because there’s no love for cake, doesn’t mean there can’t be love for its unique creativity!

Here’s a few cool designs that’s gotten our attention, and wishing they were all ours to eat!

Doctor Strange’s cake got us strangely drawn to the details of his suit…

Related image

This Harry Potter cake got us wanting to binge watch an entire Harry Potter movie series!

80-9.jpg (520×900)

Christmas may be over but look at this beauty…

Related image

Cake on top of cakesss? YESSSS Please!!!

Pixy's Crap

Via Pinterest

For those who is not a sweet tooth, how about a sandwich cake?

Not sure if we want the cake more or some chicken wings…P.S this is sooo deceiving.

Via Twitter

*Jaw drops*

Related image

Not enough to get you wow’d? Watch this…

These Cakes Are So Wild

These cakes are so wild 😱!

Posted by Tasty on Sunday, 14 January 2018

