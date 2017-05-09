Don’t Lie to Me Reese Witherspoon

Could this be another little lie?

Big Little Lies fans got a little too excited when Reese Witherspoon uploaded a picture on Instagram.

The photo included co-stars from the TV series, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern.

Spending #SundayFunday with these ladies … working on some new lies 🙈🙉🙊 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on May 7, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

From the caption itself, it could mean that there will be a Season 2 in the making.

While you get all excited about the hinted caption, I’m afraid it isn’t as it seems.

The caption actually doesn’t confirm the second season. In fact, the three actresses were just taking a photo together.

What we do know, author of Big Little Lies Liane Moriarty has been approached about writing a follow-up.

Moriarty said, “The producers have asked me to see if I can come up with some ideas. I wouldn’t write a new book but perhaps a new story and then we’ll see what happen.”

I guess that’s better than nothing right?