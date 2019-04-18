Entertainment
Dr M Makes It To The Time’s 100 Most Influential People List
So proud of our PM!
Image Via: Time.com
Our Malaysian prime minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, was listed among Time magazine’s 100 most influential people this year. This, following the historic election victory of Pakatan Harapan (PH) on May 9, last year, which brought him back to power.
In the profile written by Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown, she described him as a “formidable old warhorse” who had dazzled during the gruelling election campaign.
Image Via The Edge
“You don’t have to be young to fight the power,”
“Take Mahathir, the former Malaysian prime minister who came out of retirement last year to lambaste his successor Najib Abdul Razak, who is accused of embezzling millions of dollars from the country’s 1MDB development fund.
“Now 93, Mohamad has committed to hand over power to the former leader of the opposition, Anwar Ibrahim, 71, whom he released from jail days after his victory. For Malaysia, the episode has re-established democracy in a country that almost teetered into totalitarianism,” she wrote.
Congratulations Dr M!
