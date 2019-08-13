Music
Drake Becomes First Solo Artist To Pass 200 Appearances On Billboard Hot 100
Old is gold
Via Evening Standard
Drake is using his old work to make history.
The “God’s Plan” singer surprised fans when he announced the Care Package project which was a compilation of singles that the singer never officially released.
The nostalgia Drake created by resurfacing these lost artifacts made Care Package the No. 1 album in the country for their Aug. 17-dated chart, according to Billboard.
This gives Drake his ninth No. 1 project, and makes him the first soloist to surpass 200 appearances on the Billboard charts.
According to Nielsen Music, Drake has reached the charts a total of 203 times, falling close to the Glee cast at 207.
