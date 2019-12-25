Drake Ends Beef With The Weeknd In New “War” MV

It must be the holiday feels.

Just one day before Christmas, Drake dropped his latest single and music video, “War,” with some lyric words that has left fans wondering if beef between him and The Weeknd are finally over.

In the music video the rapper appears to acknowledge his feud with The Weeknd while suggesting that both have put their differences aside and ready to move on.

In the song Drake raps “OVOXO link up, man don’t drink up, me in the trillers,” referring to the duos record labels OVO and XO. Drake continues with “Packs and sticks and cash and Baka, Gucci, P, and dealers / And the boy that sound like he sang on ‘Thriller’ / You know that’s been my n—a yeah / We just had to fix things, family, 6 tings, we can’t split up.”

Earlier this year in January, The Weeknd released the single “Lost In The Fire” alongside Gesaffelstein, which later caused a stir as fans speculated that one of its verses was directed to drake as a diss to the rapper with regard to his secret son. Obviously that didn’t sit well with drake and he later unfollowed The Weeknd and his former protégé on Instagram, which then sparked a feud among the two.

Since the release of “War” The Weeknd has not made any public comments.