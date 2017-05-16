Drake the Coolest Chaperone Ever

Chaperoning for a prom in America is very common. However, it’s usually a parent that chaperones a school dance.

But imagine getting chaperoned at prom by none other than Drake!

Yes way because it actually happened.

The rapper has been marked as one of the coolest rappers to chaperone a high school prom after escorting is younger cousin Jaalah to the big dance.

To make the night ultimately special for his cousin, Drake ordered a Rolls Royce for the ride to the prom as well as funding for the matching custom outfits worn by Jaalah and her date.

Prom 2017 #FairleyHighSchool #901 #YoungLove @hyfr_jalaah 🙌🏽💙🌺 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 13, 2017 at 10:06pm PDT

Although Drake wasn’t performing at the dance, he ensured he spent time with his cousin and her classmates.

Now, if you think that’s cool, it’s only just getting better.

After prom, Drake threw Jaalah with 400 of her friends!

I think we can confirm, Drake is the ultimate coolest chaperone ever!