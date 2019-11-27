Entertainment
Drake Wants To Have Fun With Kylie Jenner,”No Strings Attached”
The two have mutual feelings for each other but their relationship is ‘complicated.’
Drake and Kylie are sparking more dating rumours after the beauty mogul was spotted attending the hip-hop star’s 33rd birthday and Halloween party. Now, sources close to both parties are revealing more details about their relationship.
“Drake has always had a thing for Kylie and it’s mutual,” a source told Us Weekly. “They hang out here and there and have been more recently than in the past because Kylie is technically single right now and the two of them live so close to each other.” However, the insider noted that there’s not “anything serious” between the two right now.
“They have known each other and been friends for a very long time and there has always been a spark there, but their situation is complicated and so is Kylie’s with Travis,” the source added, referring to Jenner’s ex Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi. The couple broke up in October.
“Drake and Kylie don’t want to jeopardize their friendship by crossing any major boundaries,” the source continued. “Drake doesn’t have any intention of taking on a fatherly role with Stormi and he wants to have fun with Kylie with no strings attached and continue to have a friendship and be supportive of one another.”
What do you think? Are they for real or nah?!
Recent Posts
Nak Masuk Singapura Dengan Kenderaan Sendiri? Ini Tips & Langkah Penting Korang Kena Tahu
By Oh Bulan! - Shira
Drake Wants To Have Fun With Kylie Jenner,”No Strings Attached”
The two have mutual feelings for each other but their relationship is 'complicated.'
Someone Threw A Whole Teddy Bear Into The Klang River And It Looks Like It Gave Up On Life
By Says - Tamara Jayne
Camila Cabello Did A Triple Dare And Stole From The Kensington Palace
Camila won’t be on Santa’s nice list this year…
Chinese Tourists Will Be Taught How To Behave Properly In Malaysia
By SAYS May Vin Ang