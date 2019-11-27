Connect with us

Entertainment

Drake Wants To Have Fun With Kylie Jenner,”No Strings Attached”

The two have mutual feelings for each other but their relationship is ‘complicated.’

Published

6 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Drake and Kylie are sparking more dating rumours after the beauty mogul was spotted attending the hip-hop star’s 33rd birthday and Halloween party. Now, sources close to both parties are revealing more details about their relationship.

Related image

“Drake has always had a thing for Kylie and it’s mutual,” a source told Us Weekly. “They hang out here and there and have been more recently than in the past because Kylie is technically single right now and the two of them live so close to each other.” However, the insider noted that there’s not “anything serious” between the two right now.

Image result for drake and kylie

Advertisement

“They have known each other and been friends for a very long time and there has always been a spark there, but their situation is complicated and so is Kylie’s with Travis,” the source added, referring to Jenner’s ex Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi. The couple broke up in October.

Related image

“Drake and Kylie don’t want to jeopardize their friendship by crossing any major boundaries,” the source continued. “Drake doesn’t have any intention of taking on a fatherly role with Stormi and he wants to have fun with Kylie with no strings attached and continue to have a friendship and be supportive of one another.”

Related image

What do you think? Are they for real or nah?!

Image result for drake and kylie

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment5 hours ago

Nak Masuk Singapura Dengan Kenderaan Sendiri? Ini Tips & Langkah Penting Korang Kena Tahu

By Oh Bulan! - Shira
Entertainment6 hours ago

Drake Wants To Have Fun With Kylie Jenner,”No Strings Attached”

The two have mutual feelings for each other but their relationship is 'complicated.'
Entertainment6 hours ago

Someone Threw A Whole Teddy Bear Into The Klang River And It Looks Like It Gave Up On Life

By Says - Tamara Jayne
Entertainment6 hours ago

Camila Cabello Did A Triple Dare And Stole From The Kensington Palace

Camila won’t be on Santa’s nice list this year…
#FlyShareIt9 hours ago

Chinese Tourists Will Be Taught How To Behave Properly In Malaysia

By SAYS May Vin Ang
Advertisement
Advertisement