Drake Wants To Have Fun With Kylie Jenner,”No Strings Attached”

Drake and Kylie are sparking more dating rumours after the beauty mogul was spotted attending the hip-hop star’s 33rd birthday and Halloween party. Now, sources close to both parties are revealing more details about their relationship.

“Drake has always had a thing for Kylie and it’s mutual,” a source told Us Weekly. “They hang out here and there and have been more recently than in the past because Kylie is technically single right now and the two of them live so close to each other.” However, the insider noted that there’s not “anything serious” between the two right now.

“They have known each other and been friends for a very long time and there has always been a spark there, but their situation is complicated and so is Kylie’s with Travis,” the source added, referring to Jenner’s ex Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi. The couple broke up in October.

“Drake and Kylie don’t want to jeopardize their friendship by crossing any major boundaries,” the source continued. “Drake doesn’t have any intention of taking on a fatherly role with Stormi and he wants to have fun with Kylie with no strings attached and continue to have a friendship and be supportive of one another.”

