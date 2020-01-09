Entertainment
Dress Your Pets In Cute Lion Costumes To Divert The Usual “Why You No Kids Yet” Questions
By Says – Tamara Jayne
Chinese New Year is just around the corner, which means it’s time to get those outfits ready
And what better way to celebrate than to include every family member into this special occasion!
An old video resurfaced showing a cat shaking its booty in a lion dance costume.
Which got us thinking, why not make your pet feel included in the festivities while gaining major ‘awws’ from your family?
We found out that you can purchase a similar pet lion dance costume on Lazada for around RM33 to RM43.
It comes in several sizes – so even ‘thicc’ pets can feel included
