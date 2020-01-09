Connect with us

Dress Your Pets In Cute Lion Costumes To Divert The Usual “Why You No Kids Yet” Questions

By Says – Tamara Jayne

43 mins ago

Image for illustration purposes only.Pinterest

Chinese New Year is just around the corner, which means it’s time to get those outfits ready

And what better way to celebrate than to include every family member into this special occasion!

An old video resurfaced showing a cat shaking its booty in a lion dance costume.

HOOPET Pet Dog Cat Chinese New Year Traditional Tang Suit Two Feet Clothes Autumn Winter Cotton-padded ClothesHOOPET 

Which got us thinking, why not make your pet feel included in the festivities while gaining major ‘awws’ from your family?

We found out that you can purchase a similar pet lion dance costume on Lazada for around RM33 to RM43.

It comes in several sizes – so even ‘thicc’ pets can feel included

Continue reading here!

