Dua Lipa And Ariana Grande Photo Sparks Duet Rumors

It’s only the beginning of 2018 and already we’ve been getting one surprise after another.

From Justin Timberlake releasing his new album ”Man of the woods’, to Bruno Mars’s collab with Cardi B in ‘Finesse’… Now rumors are speculating that a Dua Lipa and Ariana Grande collaboration could also be in the mix!

DUA LIPA+ ARIANA GRANDE= *MAGIC*

Just recently, Dua shared a photo of the two on Instagram.

Although this could be a casual hang out sesh, it’s impossible not to think that these two very talented people wouldn’t eventually record music together.

Also, Dua Lipa is in the process in recording her new album. Sooo could there actually be an Ariana feature? Or could it be the other way around?

Which ever it may be, we are stoked to hear more news on this soon!

Don’t worry, we’ll keep you updated 😉

Source: MTV UK