Dua Lipa Confirms KL Tour Despite Feeling Hurt Over Instagram Caption

Dua Lipa is still down to perform in KL next month, for her ‘ Self-Titled Tour’.

Confirming the news, the British- Albanian singer’s record label said, that there will be no change to her scheduled performance.

However, in a recent interview with a fashion magazine, Dua Lipa expressed her disappointment over the hurtful jokes made by some Malaysian netizens last month.

“It was actually quite mean on their behalf because obviously I’m not talking in Malay,” she said in the interview.

“I speak another language as well, and the language that I speak with my parents is my heritage. I would like that to be respected.”

Well I’m sure fans are glad and grateful that Dua Lipa has decided to continue her tour in Malaysia!

Source:NST