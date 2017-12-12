Dwayne Johnson, Dad Again To Another Baby Girl

It’s another girl for Dwayne Johnson!!!

Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz

It’s been revealed that Dwayne and Lauren Hashian are expecting their second child together – a baby girl.

Posting a super cute picture of their daughter Jasmine on Instagram on Monday, he captioned the photo, “Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT’S A GIRL! @laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. Only dude. I wouldn’t have it any other way. #ItsAGirl #GratefulMan #TequilaTime.”

Johnson and Hashian have been together for 10 years and had a baby girl, Jasmine two years ago in December 2015. The actor also has a daughter named Simone Garcia Johnson from his previous marriage to Dany Garcia.

Congratulations to The Rock and Hashian!

Source: Enews