Dwayne Johnson One Step Closer to Becoming President!

I guess it’s really happening.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is one step closer to becoming US President after a superfan, Kenton Tilford of Wheeling, filed a “Run The Rock 2020” campaign with the American government’s election body.

In May, the actor revealed he was considering running for the post.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson said that he “wouldn’t rule it out” when it came to him running for presidency. Furthermore, he mentioned that it would be “a great opportunity.”

So how did Tilford get involved?

Tilford told Dailymail.com, “I’m just a private citizen unaffiliated with Mr Johnson, but I’ve talked with many who believe he can deliver the leadership America needs.”

This is definitely interesting!