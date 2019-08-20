Connect with us
Big Malaysian Breakfast

Entertainment

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Ties The Knot With Lauren Hashian

Congrats to the happy couple!

Published

14 hours ago

on

Image result for dwayne johnson and lauren hashian

Via People

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian are officially married!

The two said their I do’s on Sunday, 18 August, in Hawaii.

The 47-year-old actor shared the happy the news via Instagram on Monday, with a beautiful picture of the pair and a caption saying “We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed) @laurenhashianofficial.”

View this post on Instagram

We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed) @laurenhashianofficial❤️ @hhgarcia41📸

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

The now husband and wife, met in 2007 while working on set for The Game Plan. Since then the two have been going strong and share two daughters together—Tiana and Jasmine. The ‘Fast and Furious’ star also has a daughter named Simone, from his previous marriage.

Congrats to the happy couple!

