Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Ties The Knot With Lauren Hashian
Congrats to the happy couple!
Via People
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian are officially married!
The two said their I do’s on Sunday, 18 August, in Hawaii.
The 47-year-old actor shared the happy the news via Instagram on Monday, with a beautiful picture of the pair and a caption saying “We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed) @laurenhashianofficial.”
The now husband and wife, met in 2007 while working on set for The Game Plan. Since then the two have been going strong and share two daughters together—Tiana and Jasmine. The ‘Fast and Furious’ star also has a daughter named Simone, from his previous marriage.
