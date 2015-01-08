Echosmith – Talking Dreams

By Ivan Leong

It’s funny how the album and its lead single Cool Kids had actually been released at least a year before it actually made any headway on commercial markets around the world. Late in May 2013, the single became available on iTunes in the USA and the full album later in October that year. It was only in July 2014 that the world finally comprehended what they were listening to, and the single peaked at no.13 on the Billboard Hot 100. That just goes to show how fickle a listener can be, and how volatile today’s music industry can be.

All tracks on the album were written by the band and their father, Jeffery David. Which does raise the question, who is this Mr David? As much as creativity is and should never be seen as age-related, it’s hard to imagine four siblings aged 21 to 15 could come up with such a successful and all-encompassing record. The songwriting is predictably youthful and innocent, but it excels at projecting one of the most important factors when it comes to selling music: the ability to relate. Maybe that’s where the maturity comes to fore. While other young artistes struggle at the early stage of their career, finding the balance between doing what they want and doing what people want them to do, Echosmith look and sound genuinely like the kids next door.

Musically, there’s no genius behind the album. This is pop/rock as it should be done, simple, danceable tunes that neither sound jarring nor are too boring. Think of Echosmith as a Paramore with less attitude (the Paramore of today perhaps? I kid. Or do I?). You can almost imagine a summer vacation, a drive across the country and adventures being had with Talking Dreams playing in the background all the way. Having said that, halfway through the record you might find the sugary happiness of Echosmith a little too much and decide to change the CD.

Young listeners will enjoy the album for its joy-inducing elements, while older listeners might find the innocence (or naïveté) a bit too awkward. A good album, depending on who you ask.

Rating: 3.5/5