Ed Sheeran Adds On Eminem, Cardi B, Bruno Mars, Khalid, Camila Cabello to ‘Collaborations’ Album

Chris Stapleton, Chance the Rapper and H.E.R. are also aboard!

13 hours ago

With less than a month to go, Ed Sheeran has uncensored his list of duet partners on the “No.6 Collaborations Project” album that’s due out July 12 and, Justin Bieber is far from the only superstar in the bunch. It’s heavy on urban music giants, with Travis Scott, Khalid, Eminem, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and Meek Mill all represented as “features.”

Other guests include recent multiple Grammy nominee H.E.R., Ella Mai, the British rapper Stormzy, EDM producer Skrillex, Young Thug and Yebba.

Image result for ed sheeran and h.e.r

“Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called ‘No.5 Collaborations Project’,” he wrote on Instagram. “Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started ‘No.6’ on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make.” He added that the album will go up for pre-order at midnight “and my song with @chancetherapper and @pnbrock will be out everywhere at the same time.”

Fun Fact: several tracks include more than one guest! Most fascinating one perhaps would be Bruno Mars and country star Chris Stapleton share the closing track, “Blow.” Meanwhile, Camila Cabello and Cardi B both join in on “South of the Border.” Eminem and 50 Cent reunite (oh yeah) on “Remember the Name,” which no surprise here gets an “explicit” tag.

