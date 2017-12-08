Ed Sheeran Casually Chats With Prince Charles While Collecting His MBE Award

So perfect!
Ed Sheeran has collected his MBE from Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace on 7th December 2017.
Hence, making him a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire! The 26-year-old singer-songwriter, was awarded for his services to music and charity.
Ed was the most-streamed artist of 2017 and has supported supported various good causes.
Not only did he received an award, but he also managed to have a casual chat with Prince Charles. Pretty cool huh? \
In a interview with BBC, Ed told, “He (Prince Charles) was asking me if I was still selling lots of records and I told him I’ve got a concert in New York tomorrow, and he was quite surprised I was flying after this.”
He added, that his late grandfather, Bill, who passed in 2013, was a “massive royalist.”
“He had all the commemorative plates and stuff,” Sheeran said, “and he died on this day four years ago, so it’s actually quite a nice full circle thing. I guess he’d be pretty proud.”
Congratulations Teddy!!!
