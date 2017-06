Ed Sheeran has a secret talent! He can shove an ungodly amount of malt balls in his mouth!

The singer was famously known to squeeze as many as 47 malt balls into his mouth. On the latest episode of Carpool Karaoke on June 6th, James Corden decided to put Ed’s skill to the test and challenged the singer to a competition.

Well wrong move Corden, because Ed Sheeran totally beat you and his own record by cramming 55 malt balls in his mouth! Yes, fifty-five!

Watch the full video below:-