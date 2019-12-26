Ed Sheeran Is Taking A Break From Music And Social Media

Everyone deserves a “breather” once in a while and so does Ed Sheeran.

Just a few days after dropping his latest song and music video for “Put It All on Me,” the singer took to Instagram to announce he’s taking some much needed time off from music and social media.

“Hello all. Gonna go on another break again,” he began his post.

“The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it’s all over it’s time to go out and see more of the world,” Ed continued.

He also noted that he’s been continuously working since 2017, so it’s time to “take a breather to travel, write, and read. I’ll be off social media until it’s time to come back.”

The singer however reassures his fans that there is good that will come out from his break, as he promises “to be back with some new music when the time is right an I’ve lived a little more to actually have something to write about.”

Have a good break, Ed Sheeran!