#NewMusicFlyday
Ed Sheeran Releases Album ‘No. 6 Collaborations Project’
And “Antisocial” MV is coming out today!
The Highly anticipated album of Ed Sheerans ‘No. 6 Collaborations Project’ has finally been released to the world.
The album which consists all star studded players in the music industry, includes Bruno Mars,Eminem, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, travis Scott to name a few.
So far, Sheeran has shared 5 songs from his album along with a music video. Check out the few that’s out now.
Beautiful People ft Khalid
Blow ft. Chris Stapleton & Bruno Mars
Cross Me ft. Chance the Rapper
I Don’t Care ft. Justin Bieber
Best Part Of Me ft. YEBBA
The singer will also be releasing his music video for “Antisocial” this evening.
Sheeran has been teasing fans with a few snippets of his latest MV on social media. Since dropping his “I Don’t Care” MV with Bieber, the singer has been unstoppable with his releases.
The star currently has a pop-up stores of his exclusive merchandise right here in Kuala Lumpur! The store will only be available from 13-14 July, 10AM- 10PM at the Concourse Square in Paradigm Mall- Don’t miss out on all the goodies!
Also, FLYFM will be there in support of the Ed Sheeran’s pop store, and they’ll be giving away tons of prizes and merchandises for you to win.
Via Ed Sheeran
Recent Posts
Groom Sends Fried Chicken To His Fiancee As Dowry Because Her Favourite Food Is Chicken
Fried Chicken as a dowry?!
Yuna Will Have You Feeling Defiant With Newly Released Album ‘Rouge’
Rouge is finally here!
Ed Sheeran Releases Album ‘No. 6 Collaborations Project’
And "Antisocial" MV is coming out today!
Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith Launch New Multimedia Company
Cheers to the power couple!
Billie Eilish Drops “Bad Guy” Remix FT. Justin Bieber
It's about time!