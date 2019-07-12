Ed Sheeran Releases Album ‘No. 6 Collaborations Project’

The Highly anticipated album of Ed Sheerans ‘No. 6 Collaborations Project’ has finally been released to the world.

The album which consists all star studded players in the music industry, includes Bruno Mars,Eminem, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, travis Scott to name a few.

So far, Sheeran has shared 5 songs from his album along with a music video. Check out the few that’s out now.

Beautiful People ft Khalid

Blow ft. Chris Stapleton & Bruno Mars

Cross Me ft. Chance the Rapper

I Don’t Care ft. Justin Bieber

Best Part Of Me ft. YEBBA

The singer will also be releasing his music video for “Antisocial” this evening.

Sheeran has been teasing fans with a few snippets of his latest MV on social media. Since dropping his “I Don’t Care” MV with Bieber, the singer has been unstoppable with his releases.

The star currently has a pop-up stores of his exclusive merchandise right here in Kuala Lumpur! The store will only be available from 13-14 July, 10AM- 10PM at the Concourse Square in Paradigm Mall- Don’t miss out on all the goodies!

Also, FLYFM will be there in support of the Ed Sheeran’s pop store, and they’ll be giving away tons of prizes and merchandises for you to win.

Via Ed Sheeran