Interviews
Ed Sheeran Wants To Remake An All-Male Version Of ‘Lady Marmalade’
Gitchie, gitchie, ya-ya, da-da
Via Billboard
Ed sheerans wants to gitchie, gitchie, ya-ya, da-da, with his soul brothers?
Apparently so, as according to NME, The musician is interested in collaborating a new song with Bruno Mars and Justin Bieber.
In a recent interview with Charlamagne Tha God to discuss his upcoming new album, ‘No. 6 Collaborations Project,’ the ‘Thinking Out Loud’ singer, said he wants to make an all-male version of ‘Lady Marmalade’.
Sheeran said, “This project actually started with one idea I had which was – you remember ‘Lady Marmalade’ right?” He then added “This is such a silly idea. I had an idea of doing that, like you could get Bruno [Mars], [Justin] Bieber and me on a record. How fun would that be?”
Unfortunately, the proposed track hasn’t happened, but the Grammy award winning artist did collaborate with Bieber on his latest released track ‘I Don’t Care’.
Check out the full interview here;
Via Youtube
Source: NME
