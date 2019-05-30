Ed Sheeran Wants To Remake An All-Male Version Of ‘Lady Marmalade’

Via Billboard

Ed sheerans wants to gitchie, gitchie, ya-ya, da-da, with his soul brothers?

Apparently so, as according to NME, The musician is interested in collaborating a new song with Bruno Mars and Justin Bieber.

In a recent interview with Charlamagne Tha God to discuss his upcoming new album, ‘No. 6 Collaborations Project,’ the ‘Thinking Out Loud’ singer, said he wants to make an all-male version of ‘Lady Marmalade’.

Sheeran said, “This project actually started with one idea I had which was – you remember ‘Lady Marmalade’ right?” He then added “This is such a silly idea. I had an idea of doing that, like you could get Bruno [Mars], [Justin] Bieber and me on a record. How fun would that be?”

Unfortunately, the proposed track hasn’t happened, but the Grammy award winning artist did collaborate with Bieber on his latest released track ‘I Don’t Care’.

