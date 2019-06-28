#NewMusicFlyday
Ed Sheeran’s Music Video for ‘Beautiful People’ Feat. Khalid Is Out!
Check the video inside!
Your prayers have been answered fans of Ed Sheeran and Khalid because looks like the release of Ed Sheeran’s newest single “Beautiful People” featuring Khalid will be accompanied by a music video!
Sheeran shared a short clip via Instagram on Thursday (June 27), letting fans know that the video will drop at 3 a.m. ET Friday, three hours after the song’s midnight release.
The clip shows a couple waiting in line at an airport to get their passports checked, only to be escorted outside as the first line of the song plays in the background: “We are, we are, we are.”
“Beautiful People” is the third single from Sheeran’s upcoming No. 6 Collaborations Project, out July 12. “I Don’t Care” with Justin Bieber and “Cross Me” featuring Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock both dropped in May.
The track list, which was revealed earlier this month, contains appearances by Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Eminem, Bruno Mars, Travis Scott and more.
Check the music video down below:
Recent Posts
Ed Sheeran’s Music Video for ‘Beautiful People’ Feat. Khalid Is Out!
Check the video inside!
Nick Jonas Appears in Explosive Trailer For WWII Drama ‘Midway’
Check the Trailer inside!
Charlie’s Angels Is Finally Out With An Official Trailer!
The real badass has arrived
The Theory Of Iron Man’s “I Love You 3000” Is Explained!
"I Love You 3000"
Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey Tease a New Song for Charlie’s Angels
The super women are joining forces