Ed Sheeran’s New Album Features So Many Collaborations: Full List Inside!

Can never get enough of Ed Sheeran!

Published

17 hours ago

on

Ed Sheeran announced he’s releasing a brand new album and it’s ALL collaborations.

The record, titled No.6 Collaborations Project, will be out everywhere on July 12, and is available to pre-order tonight (May 23) at midnight! He’ll also drop a new track “Cross Me” featuring Chance the Rapper and PNB Rock.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a little while before finding out which other 14 guest collaborators are featured on the album because he redacted the names of the artists on the tracklist. So far only Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock are confirmed, but we’re anticipating some big names to be featured.

Check out the full list of Ed Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project track list, below:

1. “Beautiful People”
2. “South of the Border”
3. “Cross Me” feat. Chance the Rapper & PnB Rock
4. “Take Me Back to London”
5. “Best Part of Me”
6. “I Don’t Care” feat. Justin Bieber
7. “Antisocial”
8. “Remember the Name”
9. “Feels”
10. “Put It All on Me”
11. “Nothing on You”
12. “I Don’t Want Your Money”
13. “1000 Nights”
14. “Way to Break My Heart”
15. “Blow”

