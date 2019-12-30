Connect with us
Fly Epic 2019

#FlyShareIt

Ehime Is One Of Japan’s Best Kept Secrets. Here Are 7 Things To See When You Visit

By SAYS Jeremy Ng

Published

13 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Via Jeremy Ng | SAYS

When people think of Japan, popular cities like Tokyo, Osaka, and Hokkaido often come to mind. But in my recent trip, I discovered a hidden gem, tucked away in the outskirts.

Advertisement
Image from Jeremy Ng | SAYS

Via Jeremy Ng | SAYS

Now, don’t get me wrong. Tokyo was mesmerising – the bright lights, the tasty food, the efficient subway system. And I still hope to visit Osaka and Hokkaido one day. But ultimately, it was the quaint little Ehime prefecture that took my breath away and showed me a side of Japan I never expected to see.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Music12 hours ago

Paramore’s Hayley Williams Is Coming Out With Solo Music This January!

Who's excited?! Because we are!
#FlyShareIt13 hours ago

Ehime Is One Of Japan’s Best Kept Secrets. Here Are 7 Things To See When You Visit

By SAYS Jeremy Ng
#FlyShareIt16 hours ago

Someone Created A Chair For People Who Love To Sit Cross-Legged At Their Desk

By SAYS May Vin Ang
#FlyEpic20192 days ago

Throwback Movies To Watch Before Ending This Decade

Let’s take a walk down memory lane
#NewMusicFlyday3 days ago

Alif And Sonaone, Martin Garrix And Alan Walker Drops New Beats On #NMF

And more!
Advertisement
Advertisement