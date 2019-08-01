Connect with us

Elizabeth Olsen Is Engaged!

*Wedding bells*

Published

5 hours ago

on

Image result for elizabeth olsen and robbie arnett

Via MSN.com

Wedding bells alert!

Elizabeth Olsen and her long-time boyfriend Robbie Arnett are tying the knot after three years of dating.

The 30-year-old actress and her fiancé, who is the lead vocalist for the indie pop band Milo Greene, have kept their relationship private for several years- so expect The Avengers: Endgame star to share very little details of the wedding plans.

Image result for elizabeth olsen and robbie arnett

Via HollywoodLife

The couple only made their first public appearance together in September  of 2018 at the Gersh pre-Emmys party’s red carpet.

Congratulations on the engagement!

