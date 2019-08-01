Entertainment
Elizabeth Olsen Is Engaged!
*Wedding bells*
Via MSN.com
Wedding bells alert!
Elizabeth Olsen and her long-time boyfriend Robbie Arnett are tying the knot after three years of dating.
The 30-year-old actress and her fiancé, who is the lead vocalist for the indie pop band Milo Greene, have kept their relationship private for several years- so expect The Avengers: Endgame star to share very little details of the wedding plans.
Via HollywoodLife
The couple only made their first public appearance together in September of 2018 at the Gersh pre-Emmys party’s red carpet.
Congratulations on the engagement!
Recent Posts
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw: The Action Packed Film With The Best Duo In Town
"This movie was pure fun, adrenaline and fun!"
Ariana Grande Drops Another Teaser For ‘Boyfriend’
The MV will be out tomorrow!
Katy Perry Loses Right To ‘Dark Horse’ Copyright Case!
This sounds like a lot of money!
Ariana Grande Meets Idol Jim Carrey And Announces Cameo On”Kidding”
She's got no 'Problem' joining her favourite star
Elizabeth Olsen Is Engaged!
*Wedding bells*