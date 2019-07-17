Music
Ellie Goulding “Hate Me” Music Video Will Drop Today
The countdown starts now!
Ellie Goulding’s latest single “Hate me” music video is set to drop later today.
The singer has been teasing her music video on her social media feed since yesterday, after releasing her song on 27 June.
“Hate Me Video with Juice WRLD coming tomorrow. Set a reminder for the premiere in my stories,” the singer captioned on her Instagram with three exclamation mark emoji’s.
Earlier in April, Goulding released her music video “Sixteen,” as she reminisces her carefree younger days.
Don’t miss out her music video release!
For now, listen to “Sixteen” below.
