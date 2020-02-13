Connect with us

Elon Musk Drops EDM Track, Reaches Soundcloud’s Top 10

It’s a vibe

Published

3 hours ago

on

Juiceonline

You read that right. The founder of SpaceX and co-founder of Tesla, Inc. is now venturing into the music industry with the debut of his trance-based EDM song titled ‘Don’t Doubt ur Vibe’ which is.. interesting to say the least.

Elon Musk: acting spokesman and authority figure on all things cool.

It seems like Musk really believed in his vibe when he released the 4-minute track under the name Emo G Records onto online audio distribution site, Soundcloud, which is usually favoured by new or up-and-coming artists who want to release their music independently…

