Social News
Elon Musk Drops EDM Track, Reaches Soundcloud’s Top 10
It’s a vibe
You read that right. The founder of SpaceX and co-founder of Tesla, Inc. is now venturing into the music industry with the debut of his trance-based EDM song titled ‘Don’t Doubt ur Vibe’ which is.. interesting to say the least.
It seems like Musk really believed in his vibe when he released the 4-minute track under the name Emo G Records onto online audio distribution site, Soundcloud, which is usually favoured by new or up-and-coming artists who want to release their music independently…
