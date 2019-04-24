Embarrassing Celebrity Moments That You Probably Forgot

Well there’s saying that goes embarrassing moments happens to the best of us! Whether its exposing a certain body part to passing gas on live television you never know when an awkward moment will strike next. While incidents like these might make you want to run and hide, there’s just no escaping them — even if you’re famous!

Don’t me believe take a look below

Kanye West’s VMAs Meltdown

It’s hard to forget when rapper Kanye West stormed the stage during Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. Swift had just won Best Female Video for “You Belong With Me” when West unexpectedly interrupted her moment by saying, “I’ma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time.” As much as I love both Kanye and Beyonce, but that’s just plain rude!

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Snafu

If you are the probably the 1 millionth person to watch any media platform or even tuned into the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show, chances are you haven’t forgotten about Janet Jackson’s much-publicized wardrobe malfunction. Jackson performed with pop singer Justin Timberlake, who ended up making waves after he tore a piece of her bustier off, revealing her breast. The infamous incident ended up being known as “Nipplegate” and still remains one of the most unforgettable moments in Super Bowl history.

Steve Harvey’s Miss Universe Flub

Actor and television host Steve Harvey had quite the awkward mishap when he hosted the 2015 Miss Universe pageant. When it came time to crown the winner, Harvey accidentally announced Miss Colombia’s name rather than Miss Philippines who actually won the event. Talk about embarrassing on all fronts…

Warren Beatty’s Oscars Winner Announcement Fail

Warren Beatty will go down in the books of one of the Oscars’ most historically mortifying moments at the 2017 Academy Awards. When the actor was announcing the winner for Best Picture, he accidentally named La La Land when the actual winner was actually Moonlight.

Whoopi Goldberg’s Televised Gas Mishap

Actress and television host Whoopi Goldberg famously farted during a taping of The View back in 2014. Goldberg had no shame in her game and blamed breakfast burritos for the gassy moment.

Jonathan Bennett’s Facial Recognition Fail

Despite being co-stars in one of the biggest 2004 teen comedy Mean Girls, actor Jonathan Bennett didn’t recognize a snapshot of actress Lindsay Lohan during an interview in 2017. Besides, could Aaron Samuels ever really forget Cady Heron? I think not.

Zac Efron’s Red Carpet Condom Drop

During the premiere of 2012’s The Lorax, actor Zac Efron was walking the red carpet and accidentally drop a condom while on his way. He slyly picked it up and kept his cool and pretended like nothing happened. We see you Zac!

Adele’s Award-Breaking Accident

During her acceptance speech for Album of the Year at the 2017 Grammys, Adele accidentally broke her award while on stage noting it truly belonged to Beyonce.