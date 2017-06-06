Eminem’s ‘Stan’ Is Officially Oxford Approved!

Credit: hiphopgoldenage

Eminem’s Stan is now a legit, Oxford-approved word!

It’s been 17 years since Eminem dropped his hit song “Stan” but now the Oxford English Dictionary has officially recognized the word, adding it to its database. Remember, Slim Shady’s crazed fan named Stan, who wrote intense letters to his idol and took his obsession a little too far.

Stan is defined as a noun meaning “an overzealous or obsessive fan of a particular celebrity” as well as a verb “be an overzealous or obsessive fan of a particular celebrity.”

“He has millions of stans who are obsessed with him and call him a rap god.”

I’m such a “stan” right now for Eminem!