 Eminem’s ‘Stan’ Is Officially Oxford Approved! | Fly FM
Listen Online

Home > #FlyShareIt > Eminem’s ‘Stan’ Is Officially Oxford Approved!

Eminem’s ‘Stan’ Is Officially Oxford Approved!

/
06 Jun 2017
/
/
Comments are Off
, , , , ,

Image result for eminem

Credit: hiphopgoldenage

Eminem’s Stan is now a legit, Oxford-approved word!

It’s been 17 years since Eminem dropped his hit song “Stan” but now the Oxford English Dictionary has officially recognized the word, adding it to its database. Remember, Slim Shady’s crazed fan named Stan, who wrote intense letters to his idol and took his obsession a little too far.

Stan is defined as a noun meaning “an overzealous or obsessive fan of a particular celebrity” as well as a verb “be an overzealous or obsessive fan of a particular celebrity.”

“He has millions of stans who are obsessed with him and call him a rap god.”

I’m such a “stan” right now for Eminem!

 

About Post Author

Twitter

Instagram