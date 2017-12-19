Enrique Iglesias And Anna Kournikova Are Parents To Twins!

This year has been the year of twin babies!!!

It’s been confirmed that first time parents, Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova has welcomed twins, a baby boy and girl!

Anna 36 years old, gave birth to a baby boy, Nicholas and girl, Lucy on Saturday in Miami.

The couple have been very private about their pregnancy, staying low key for the past nine months!

The former professional tennis player and singer Enrique, are experts on keeping their relationship away from the media.

Both couple have been together since 2001! Although the two have dated for 16 years, there’s still no confirmation if they have tied the knot.

Congratulations Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova on your new born!

Source: Enews