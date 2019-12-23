Connect with us
EPF Apologises After Making A Bedridden Cancer Patient Come In Person To Make Withdrawal

By SAYS Sadho Ram

Published

10 hours ago

on

Via Nur Sheila Abdullah/Facebook

On Saturday, 21 December, a Facebook post went viral after it detailed how a 56-year-old bedridden stage 4 cancer patient was forced to physically go to the Johor Bahru office of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) in order for her to withdraw the balance from her account

According to the Facebook post by the patient’s sister, Nur Sheila Abdullah, the stage 4 cancer patient was told that before she could withdraw the balance from her EPF account, she had to be present at the Johor Bahru EPF office in person for a thumbprint scan…

