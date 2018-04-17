Eva Longoria Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame!

She’s a star!

Hollywood is celebrating Eva Longoria’s big day… She’s finally receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Jen Lowery / Splash News

“What a dream come true today! Receiving my star on the Walk of Fame is an honor I can’t even believe I’m going to experience!” she wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait to join all the legends and even more so, can’t wait for all of y’all to go and visit it!”

A few of Eva’s famous friends were in attendance to support her like Ricky Martin, Anna Faris and Victoria Beckham!

Well, it’s done! I’m officially available to be walked all over! What an honor! Thank you Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and everyone who helped make this happen! ⭐️ ❤️⭐️

📸: Rex pic.twitter.com/FMGdQ92lkA — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) April 17, 2018

Fans were also treated to mini Desperate Housewives reunion when Felicity Huffman came to support Eva.

Congratulations Eva Longoria!

Source: Enews