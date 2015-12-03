Every Open Eye – Chvrches

Twitter: @suriathedarksun

Chvrches seemed to be doing really well. The band from Scotland had made quite the buzz since 2012 and followed through with an EP. They did a whirlwind tour thereafter following their 2013 album. Front woman, Lauren Mayberry even made headlines for speaking out against online harassment of female artists. Since everything is going too well for the band, it generally raises what to expect from them next.

Released almost two years after their debut The Bones Of What You Believe, and when every eye is literally on Chvrches, their follow up album Every Open Eye seems to have met the expectation. The Scottish trio which also consists of multi-instrumentalists Iain Cook and Martin Doherty went back home to south Glasgow to make the latest record, the same place they recorded the first album. Of course, being the overachievers they have always been, Chvrches self-produced the new record.

With eleven songs in the album, every single track seems to have its own identity but none sticks to mind right after listening to it. Most tracks has have pretty catchy hooks. The album seems to segue really neatly. First four tracks, especially with the opener, Never Ending Circles then to Leave A Trace, then into Keep You On My Side, which segues into Make Them Gold. The pace is then picks up with Clearest Blue before going down to High Enough To Carry You Over (vocals by Doherty – which is not the usual case with Chvrches), smoothly moves into glorious Empty Threat.

However, the flow takes on a more somber approach after with Down Side Of Me then to Playing Dead, which is said to address the harassment Mayberry spoke of: “If I give more than enough ground, will you claim it? / I will take it all in one breath and hold it down / And if I try to pretend that I don’t hear it / You can tell me to move and I won’t go / You can tell me to try and I won’t go.”

Also, similar lyrics can be seen again in Bury It, “We will bury it and rise above / Bury it and rise above you.” Every Open Eye closed with a very sulky tone of Afterglow, which embraces dreamy synth and more so the last line you would hear is Mayberry repeating “I’ve given up all I can.” Every Open Eyes could possibly be Chvrches’ breakthrough album. At least that’s how I see it.

Rating: 3.5/5