Everything To Know About Netflix’s New Supernatural Horror Series “Locke and Key” Season 2

The Locke family has officially moved in and things aren’t what they seem in their new home thanks to all the secrets that are hidden within its walls. As Kinsey, Bode, and Tyler continue to find the reality-bending keys and the special power that they each hold, they soon figure out that not everything is as it seems.

But, with a sinister villain out to get the keys for her secret plan, things aren’t going to be easy for them.

Following their father’s murder what’s next for the Locke family? Here’s everything you need to know about Locke and Key season two…

What is going to happen in season 2?

It will pick up where it left off when Eden who was hit with something that was behind the Black Door,and we’ll hopefully get answers for what exactly happened when Dodge pretends to be Gabe. With the two of them looking for the keys, the Locke kids will have a big showdown to make sure they stay safe. Fingers crossed they do!

When does season 2 come out?

Like most series it will probably take a year for us to indulge in a new season. So that means we’ll most likely see more episodes around February 2021!

Who will be returning?

If the show does come back for season two, it should be expected that all our favorite characters come back including Kinsey, Bode, Tyler, Gabe, and Scot. The big mystery will be whether or not Ellie will be back after she was banished behind the Black Door.

Is season 2 of Locke and Key happening?

The show is relatively new, but with the success rate and fans buzzing and wanting for a season 2, all things are leaning towards a yes!