Entertainment
Everything To Know About Netflix’s New Supernatural Horror Series “Locke and Key” Season 2
What’s next for the kids with reality-bending keys?!
Digital Spy
The Locke family has officially moved in and things aren’t what they seem in their new home thanks to all the secrets that are hidden within its walls. As Kinsey, Bode, and Tyler continue to find the reality-bending keys and the special power that they each hold, they soon figure out that not everything is as it seems.
Medium
But, with a sinister villain out to get the keys for her secret plan, things aren’t going to be easy for them.
TVline
Following their father’s murder what’s next for the Locke family? Here’s everything you need to know about Locke and Key season two…
What is going to happen in season 2?
Ready Steady Cut
It will pick up where it left off when Eden who was hit with something that was behind the Black Door,and we’ll hopefully get answers for what exactly happened when Dodge pretends to be Gabe. With the two of them looking for the keys, the Locke kids will have a big showdown to make sure they stay safe. Fingers crossed they do!
When does season 2 come out?
TVLine
Like most series it will probably take a year for us to indulge in a new season. So that means we’ll most likely see more episodes around February 2021!
Who will be returning?
Seventeen Magazine
If the show does come back for season two, it should be expected that all our favorite characters come back including Kinsey, Bode, Tyler, Gabe, and Scot. The big mystery will be whether or not Ellie will be back after she was banished behind the Black Door.
Is season 2 of Locke and Key happening?
Digital Spy
The show is relatively new, but with the success rate and fans buzzing and wanting for a season 2, all things are leaning towards a yes!
Recent Posts
Dapatkan Diskaun 25% Untuk Semua Set Oden Di FamilyMart Untuk Masa Yang Terhad. Murah!
Available from 5 Feb till 18 Feb. Go get it now!
Sabahan Chef’s Award-Winning Dish Fuses Best Of Both Worlds – Nasi Lemak And Nasi Kerabu
The video was made by one of the crew members onboard the flight.
Everything To Know About Netflix’s New Supernatural Horror Series “Locke and Key” Season 2
What's next for the kids with reality-bending keys?!
5 Sexy Makeover Ideas To Seduce Your Valentine’s Date
Advertisement Advertisement Privacy Settings This site uses functional cookies and external scripts to improve your experience. Which cookies and scripts...
Filem Doctor Strange 2 – Ini Yang Kita Patut Tahu
Advertisement Pada minggu ini kita dikejutkan dengan teaser pertama filem solo ke-2 untuk watak Stephen Strange atau nama superhero beliau...