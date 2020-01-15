Everything We Know: ‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ Back With Season 3

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 3 will officially drop on Netflix later this month.

The Show released a music video trailer!

When will Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 3 be released?

Season 3 is thriller than ever

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

According to an official plot summary from Netflix, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina “Part Three finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part Two. Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can’t live with herself knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye.

Will there be a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4?

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been renewed for 16 more episodes! Production begins next year and the next batch will air in two parts: Parts 3 & 4. pic.twitter.com/OvwMftgMN0 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 18, 2018

Will there be a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina/Riverdale mashup?

Seventeen Magazine

It’s still unclear, but showrunner Robert Aguirre-Sacasa told The Wrap he would “love for it to happen.” He added, “Listen, I’m so open for it and it feels like we have conversation about it all the time.”

So i’ll take that as a yes, in the near future!