Everything You Need To Know About “Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina” Season 3

Already binged all of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2? Don’t worry, Season 3 is coming, and we have all the deets you need on the newest iteration of the addictive series.

Will we be getting some sort of recap?

Netflix has been giving its fans some super special recaps of their favorite shows before the new season comes out, but Kiernan Shipka decided to take things into her own hands with the latest video she posted on her Instagram.

What new places will the characters be going to?

The end of season 2 left fans wondering if Sabrina was totally serious about going to Hell to try to get Nick back from the Dark Lord. Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed that the characters will be heading to the underworld as part of the new season. He also said that fans shouldn’t expect the episodes to come out in October, as they are still currently in production for season 3.

Will we be seeing more of some characters?

While Gavin Lockwood and Lachlan Watson have been killing it as their characters, Nicholas Scratch and Theo Putnam, they’ll be around a lot more for season 3.

#ChillingAdventuresOfSabrina stars Gavin Leatherwood and Lachlan Watson have been upped to series regular status for Parts 3 and 4! pic.twitter.com/osfjj9Ui8b — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 6, 2019

Who will be returning?

Luke Cook, who played the hot af human manifestation of the Dark Lord in season 2 revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he hasn’t heard anything about season 3.But of course, anything is possible in Greendale, and Lucifer Morningstar could find his way back in the action.

When will season 3 go on Netflix?

While a release date has yet to be announced, we can assume the next two seasons will follow a similar schedule to the first two, meaning season 3 should be available as soon as this October, and you can expect season 4 in spring 2020.

What will season 3 be about?

At the end of the most recent season, Sabrina’s boyfriend, Nick Scratch sacrifices himself as a prison for the Dark Lord, heading off to hell to host the devil in his own body.

So, what else is Sabrina to do but head to hell herself in order to save her bae? With the help of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo (aka the Fright Club), this mission will probably take up a lot of Sabrina’s energy, at least in the beginning of the season.

Prudence and Ambrose will probably continue their attempt to track down and kill Father Blackwood. And then there’s the question of what will happen to the Church of Night now that the Dark Lord is imprisoned and Blackwood is on the run.