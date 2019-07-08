Everything You Need to Know About Stranger Things Season 4

Stranger Things season 3 is out now and it has left us with a lot of burning questions going forward, which you can read all about here. One that we’ve been thinking about a lot, and a lot of fans have as well, is that a certain character didn’t actually die in the final episode.

Warning: Contains spoilers for Stranger Things 3.

1. Has a fourth season of Stranger Things been confirmed?

Good news: Executive producer Shawn Levy told “I will say we have a good sense of stuff that happens in Season 4,” he said. “Season 4 is definitely happening.”

2. Will season 4 be the final season of Stranger Things?

The series’ creators, the Duffer brothers, told Vulture in 2017 that season 4 could be the end of the series. “We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out,” Ross Duffer said. His brother, Matt, followed: “I don’t know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year.”

But Levy seemed to tease a different outcome. “There’s very much the possibility of a season beyond that one, that’s currently undecided,” he told Collider.

3. Which cast members will return?

Im just speculating at this point but, think about it anything and everything can happen at Hawkins! So the season 3 finale seemingly killed off Chief Jim Hopper after the machine that Joyce used to save the day exploded.

We didn’t see him die, but we didsee a bunch of Russians in HazMat suits (who weren’t even as close to the machine) turn to dust. So are they just letting us know that this is how Hopper dies without breaking our hearts by showing it? I dont think so, i have feeling he might actually come back. The other theory would be, the post-credits sequence throws a spanner in the works by showing some Russian prison guards look at a cell and mention ‘The American’, which is the name that Grigori called Hopper multiple times. HE COULD BE HELD CAPTIVE!

Fun Fact: If you flashback your mind back to season one, the Peter Gabriel version of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ was used when the police discovered a body that was wrongly believed to be Will’s.

That song is used again in the season 3 finale when Eleven reads Hopper’s letter, so does this mean that it’s another fake-out? Or are the show writers just ignoring context and picking a powerful song to send Hopper off with?

At this point anything could happen or anyone could return, What do you think?