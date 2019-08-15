Connect with us
Ex Fifth Harmony Member Lauren Jauregui’s Solo Album Is Finally Coming

We cant wait!

Published

5 hours ago

on

Lauren Jauregui confirmed that 2020 will be the year of her debut solo album!

“I got you guys, I promise,” she told Billboard on the Teen Choice Awards red carpet, where she revealed she plans to release her album next year. On Sunday (August 11), Jauregui took home the TCA for Choice Female Artist.

Jauregui released her debut single, “Expectations,” in October 2018. It was followed by “More Than That,” which was released in January 2019. Fans have been patiently waiting for a full album of songs after Jauregui teased that she is writing and recording new music.

“I’m gravitating a lot towards guitar, more towards alternative mixed with R&B sounds, so it’s kind of like, in that realm,” she revealed to ET last year. “But I’m not really 100 percent set on any tone yet.”

“I’m so proud of the way that I’ve been able to articulate my point of view,” she told Billboard. “I’m emo, so you’re gonna get some deep, dark lyrics from my soul, but some bops too…It’s gonna be really fun. I’m really excited to share it with the world, but I’m just kind of packaging everything and still finishing up some songs.”

