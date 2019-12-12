Connect with us

Ex Kendall Jenner Ask Harry Styles Which One Of His Songs Are About Her

He rather eats a very very disgusting thing!

Published

1 hour ago

on

Image result for kendall and harryPeople.Com

There’s another pop star hosting the Late Late Show taking over hosting duties for James Corden! Alicia Keys did it, now it’s Harry Styles, and to make things even more nerve wrecking his rumored ex was booked as a guest.

Image result for kendall and harryVariety

Yup! talk about an awkward moment. There was not question they had to play “Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts” a fan-favorite segment from the show, where celebrities are forced to either answer hard questions or eat some rather disgusting foods.

Image result for kendall and harryCNN.Com

When it came to Kendall’s turn the reality star was more than excited to ask her first question, and it was a huge one. “Which songs on your last album were about me?” He had a choice to answer or eat cod sperm!

Image result for kendall and harry spill your guts, fill your gutsYouTube

After contemplating for a hot minute, the “Adore You” singer scooped up the sperm and savored it. After chewing it for way too long Jenner asked him why he didn’t just swallow it, to which the guest host had the best response. “To spit or to swallow, that is the question,” he quipped. Cheecky Harry!

Image result for kendall and harry spill your guts, fill your gutsHeadline Planet

What would you have done, spill the beans?

Image result for kendall and harryPinterest

The two continued asking tough, nail gritting questions, even about Harry’s former band mates Louis, Liam, Niall and Zayn. Find out how the pop star reacted below.

