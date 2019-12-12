Entertainment
Ex Kendall Jenner Ask Harry Styles Which One Of His Songs Are About Her
He rather eats a very very disgusting thing!
There’s another pop star hosting the Late Late Show taking over hosting duties for James Corden! Alicia Keys did it, now it’s Harry Styles, and to make things even more nerve wrecking his rumored ex was booked as a guest.
Yup! talk about an awkward moment. There was not question they had to play “Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts” a fan-favorite segment from the show, where celebrities are forced to either answer hard questions or eat some rather disgusting foods.
When it came to Kendall’s turn the reality star was more than excited to ask her first question, and it was a huge one. “Which songs on your last album were about me?” He had a choice to answer or eat cod sperm!
After contemplating for a hot minute, the “Adore You” singer scooped up the sperm and savored it. After chewing it for way too long Jenner asked him why he didn’t just swallow it, to which the guest host had the best response. “To spit or to swallow, that is the question,” he quipped. Cheecky Harry!
What would you have done, spill the beans?
The two continued asking tough, nail gritting questions, even about Harry’s former band mates Louis, Liam, Niall and Zayn. Find out how the pop star reacted below.
