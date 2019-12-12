Ex Kendall Jenner Ask Harry Styles Which One Of His Songs Are About Her

People.Com

There’s another pop star hosting the Late Late Show taking over hosting duties for James Corden! Alicia Keys did it, now it’s Harry Styles, and to make things even more nerve wrecking his rumored ex was booked as a guest.

Variety

Yup! talk about an awkward moment. There was not question they had to play “Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts” a fan-favorite segment from the show, where celebrities are forced to either answer hard questions or eat some rather disgusting foods.

CNN.Com

When it came to Kendall’s turn the reality star was more than excited to ask her first question, and it was a huge one. “Which songs on your last album were about me?” He had a choice to answer or eat cod sperm!

YouTube

Advertisement

After contemplating for a hot minute, the “Adore You” singer scooped up the sperm and savored it. After chewing it for way too long Jenner asked him why he didn’t just swallow it, to which the guest host had the best response. “To spit or to swallow, that is the question,” he quipped. Cheecky Harry!

Headline Planet

What would you have done, spill the beans?

Pinterest

The two continued asking tough, nail gritting questions, even about Harry’s former band mates Louis, Liam, Niall and Zayn. Find out how the pop star reacted below.