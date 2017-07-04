Ex-Policemen Breaks Record for Largest Hello Kitty Collection in the World

CP NDTV

Retired 67-year-old former policemen, Masao Gunji has become the envy of little girls everywhere by breaking the record for owning the largest Hello Kitty collection in world – 5,169 items by the Guinness World Records in November.

Gunji who owns a pink-painted Hello Kitty house in Yotsukaido, Japan, has spent his entire working life on the trail of hardened criminals but now he spends his retirement tracking down Hello Kitty memorabilia.

“Kitty has been like the love of my life,” he said at his one-storey property, which is surrounded by regular houses.

“I love Kitty,” he added, calling her “adorable, especially her facial expressions”.

Gunji’s wife Yoshiko says she fully supports her husband’s passion. “I don’t care how much he spends on Hello Kitty,” she said.

“People need to make a mark on the world, and Hello Kitty is the one he lives for,” she added. “This is his dream.”

Though he doesn’t live in the property, Gunji was recognized last November by Guinness World Records for his collection, having spent around 30 million yen (US$267,000) on thousands of items, including the house.

Japan’s global icon of cute, Hello Kitty, was introduced in 1974 and is now one of the country’s most famous exports, adorning everything from pencil cases to pyjamas. Also get this, according brand owner Sanrio, the feline-inspired character was not actually a cat but a “happy little girl”, which caused an uproar from Internet users who commented “But she’s got whiskers!”.

