Exit – Darin

Darin Zanyar is a former Swedish Idol winner and recently toured Asia, making a pit stop in Kuala Lumpur. His 2012 single, Nobody Knows seems to be a hit in Asia. This 28 year old was one of Scandinavia’s hottest chart phenomena of the early 2000s. In 2005, he was made popular by his debut single, Money for Nothing, then made his debut album, The Anthem. He had a good year in 2006 & 2007 following two Swedish Grammys. That was about a decade ago.

Darin is no longer a teenage pop sensation. Exit is Darin’s sixth studio album, where he worked with producers from the United States including Jim Beanz, the Jackie Boyz, Victoria Horn, and others. Included on the album were his hit singles Nobody Knows, Playing with Fire, and Check You Out. This year he has released the track Ta Mig Tillbaka (Take Me Back), his first to be sung entirely in Swedish.

When he was asked about the track Nobody Knows, he said “It’s probably the happiest song I’ve ever written; it has a lot of energy that makes you want to jump up and dance. It’s about that moment of feeling love for the first time and not knowing what’s going on.” He also said briefly about working on the album, “I never take it for granted – there are so many artists out there and a lot of work behind it. For each album, I feel like I’m starting from scratch. A lot of people take music seriously when it comes to education. People see it as a real job and there are a lot of opportunities for musicians. It’s dark a lot in winter, so people are at home with nothing else to do. There’s something about Sweden, it’s very creative.”

Darin’s Exit may not be such a hit all over the world but he clearly knows where to reach his fan base is and that’s all that matters.

Rating: 2.5/5