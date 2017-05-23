Explosion at Ariana Grande UK Concert

Twenty two people were killed and more than 50 were injured in an explosion that occurred outside the main hall of the Manchester Arena after Ariana Grande’s concert was ending.

Grande’s publicist, Joseph Carozza confirmed that she is safe following the incident.

The explosion, deemed a suspected terror attack, caused panic as traumatized fans screamed and ran from the arena.

In a statement released by the Greater Manchester Police, Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said, “This is clearly a concerning time for people but we are doing all we can working with local and national agencies to support those affected and gather information about what has happened tonight.”

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena @CCIanHopkins pic.twitter.com/GEABqAk5rr — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

During the mayhem, many had taken refuge at nearby hotels while bomb squads continued to comb through downtown Manchester.

Many artists including Grande sent their thoughts and prayers to Manchester.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017

Unbelievable what happened in Manchester. Sending love and compassion to everyone hurting tonight! — MAGIC! (@ournameisMAGIC) May 23, 2017

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

Sending love to the U.K., @ArianaGrande and all of her supporters who were caught up in this awful attack. Heartbreaking. — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 23, 2017

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

This story is so sad and so scary. Sending all my love to Manchester. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this horrific act in Manchester. We need to do better. We need to LOVE ONE ANOTHER. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 23, 2017

Grande was in town performing the first of three concerts in the UK.

The arena had tweeted that it “will advise as soon as we can as to the status of those shows.”