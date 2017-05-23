 Explosion At Ariana Grande UK Concert | Fly FM
Listen Online

Home > #BuzzCentral > Explosion at Ariana Grande UK Concert

Explosion at Ariana Grande UK Concert

/
23 May 2017
/
/
Comments are Off
,

Twenty two people were killed and more than 50 were injured in an explosion that occurred outside the main hall of the Manchester Arena after Ariana Grande’s concert was ending.

Grande’s publicist, Joseph Carozza confirmed that she is safe following the incident.

The explosion, deemed a suspected terror attack, caused panic as traumatized fans screamed and ran from the arena.

In a statement released by the Greater Manchester Police, Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said, “This is clearly a concerning time for people but we are doing all we can working with local and national agencies to support those affected and gather information about what has happened tonight.”

During the mayhem, many had taken refuge at nearby hotels while bomb squads continued to comb through downtown Manchester.

Many artists including Grande sent their thoughts and prayers to Manchester.

Grande was in town performing the first of three concerts in the UK.

The arena had tweeted that it “will advise as soon as we can as to the status of those shows.”

About Post Author

Twitter

Instagram